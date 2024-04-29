Utah to hold NBA Youngboy on drug charges into next month; Louisiana still wants him back

LOGAN, Utah — Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy will remain behind bars in Utah pending a preliminary hearing next month on accusations that he posed as a doctor and tried to dupe various pharmacies into selling him a codeine-laden cough suppressant subject to abuse.

At a brief hearing Monday, a judge set a hearing for May 9. A Cache County official told WBRZ that the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, will remain behind bars at least until that hearing. The rapper's lawyers reserved the right to make a bail argument that day, the Utah official said.

Gaulden, 24, was being allowed to live in Utah while awaiting trial on a drug and gun charge in Baton Rouge. After Utah and federal officials arrested Gaulden this month, a Baton Rouge federal judge voided his house arrest and asked that he be returned to Louisiana to face charges if Utah releases him.

Utah officials initially listed 63 charges against Gaulden, but the Cache County docket on Monday morning showed only 48. Prosecutors allege identity fraud, forgery and obtaining or attempting to obtain prescription drugs illegally. In a detailed affidavit, a Utah detective said that, with others helping, Gaulden impersonated a real doctor to illegally obtain a codeine-loaded cough suppressant.

In Louisiana, Gaulden is accused of illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon and of possessing an unregistered firearm. He has pleaded not guilty. The rapper had previously been convicted of aggravated assault after a 2016 shooting. He had been charged with attempted first-degree murder but was offered a reduced charge in 2017. A year later, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge and later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

Federal prosecutors in Louisiana asked that his pre-trial release be canceled.

The Utah affidavit laid out an elaborate plot, saying Gaulden and others targeted a number of pharmacies.