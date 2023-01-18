75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High schooler shot by former classmate while walking to bus stop Wednesday morning

Wednesday, January 18 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager ran home for help after being shot by a former classmate who was trying to rob him on his way to school Wednesday morning. 

Police said the 15-year-old was walking to his bus stop when an armed robber approached him. The suspect was another 15-year-old who was expelled last semester for undisclosed reasons.

At some point in the encounter, the high schooler was shot and had to run back home for help. Paramedics picked the teen up from a neighborhood off Sherwood Forest Boulevard and took the victim to a hospital.

The victim is expected to survive. 

Police said the teenage suspect was already on their radar after another robbery earlier this month where another student was attacked.

A police spokesperson called the attack Wednesday a crime of "opportunity," suggesting the teenage mugger was out looking for someone to rob.

Officers said the suspect was taken into custody later Wednesday morning. Due to the suspect's age, police could not release his identity.

