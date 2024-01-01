Teen killed in New Year's Day crash

DENHAM SPRINGS -- A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Denham Springs just an hour into the new year.

The driver was exiting 1-12 at South Range Avenue about 1 a.m. Monday and her vehicle was hit on the driver's side by a vehicle heading north on South Range.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash, and said "impairment is believed to be a contributing factor," according to a news release. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police did not identify either driver.