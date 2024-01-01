62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen killed in New Year's Day crash

2 hours 7 seconds ago Monday, January 01 2024 Jan 1, 2024 January 01, 2024 11:30 AM January 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

DENHAM SPRINGS -- A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Denham Springs just an hour into the new year.

The driver was exiting 1-12 at South Range Avenue about 1 a.m. Monday and her vehicle was hit on the driver's side by a vehicle heading north on South Range.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash, and said "impairment is believed to be a contributing factor," according to a news release. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

Trending News

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police did not identify either driver.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days