Teen accused of stabbing uncle three times in neck arrested

GONZALES - A teenager accused of stabbing his uncle three times in the neck has been arrested.
The Tuesday afternoon stabbing, which happened in the 1700 block of West Highway 30 left the 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old was arrested a short time later.
