TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Wednesday, April 03 2024
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound just after Old Jefferson putting a damper on your commute; prepare to take alternate route by exiting on Highland to take Airline 

