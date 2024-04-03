54°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6:30 a.m.: Wreck on I-10 Eastbound just after Old Jefferson putting a damper on your commute; prepare to take alternate route by exiting on Highland to take Airline
