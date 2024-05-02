TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Commute

76°
Thursday, May 02 2024 5:10 AM
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5 a.m.: Closed due to wreck on N. River Rd Both NB/SB between Mattie St and Willow St

