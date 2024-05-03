TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

10:31 a.m.: I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road is closed due to a crash. Traffic ic starting to trickle through one lane. Expect delays.

9:49 a.m.: Chester Diaz Road is closed at Cal Road is closed due to a downed tree and power lines. Entergy and DPW are on scene.

7:30am: Wreck with Injury on Highland Rd at W Lee Dr **CLEARED**