TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Commute

5 hours 39 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, May 03 2024 May 3, 2024 May 03, 2024 5:06 AM May 03, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

10:31 a.m.: I-10 eastbound at Perkins Road is closed due to a crash. Traffic ic starting to trickle through one lane. Expect delays. 

9:49 a.m.: Chester Diaz Road is closed at Cal Road is closed due to a downed tree and power lines. Entergy and DPW are on scene. 

7:30am: Wreck with Injury on Highland Rd at W Lee Dr **CLEARED**

