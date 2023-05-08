Teacher 'sick out' forces St. Helena schools to close Monday, just days after tax proposal failed

GREENSBURG - Students are being instructed to stay home in St. Helena Parish on Monday after the public school system canceled classes due to a teacher "sick out" triggered by a pair of failed tax proposals that would have provided more funding for schools.

Instead of going to class Monday, school employees participated in a parade outside Greensburg Market, culminating in a protest outside the parish courthouse that morning.

"It's about having technology for our babies everyday, dual enrollment classes for our kids everyday. It's about providing a safe environment for our kids everyday. It's about keeping our teachers that are showing up everyday to give their all. They're here before 7:30, after 5 o'clock, they're here on weekends when you don't even know about it. Then you have the time to go and bash them? I'm so sick and tired of being sick and tired," district employee Donna Jackson said.

On Sunday, school officials said the closure could extend deeper into the week, and they are not certain if graduation ceremonies will go on as scheduled.

It comes just over a week after the parish voted a down a pair of tax proposals that would have funneled more money into the school system, namely teacher pay. Those proposals, a one-percent sales tax and a property tax, both failed to pass in the April 28 election.

Monday morning, the St. Helena Superintendent Dr. Kelli Joseph issued the following statement to WBRZ:

We hope classes will resume tomorrow but we honestly don’t know at this point. We will meet with everyone later today to discuss next steps.

Every school function, including graduations, cannot take place without our teachers. They do the work. We understand the concerns of our families regarding graduation. Their children worked hard to reach that milestone moment. But, let’s not forget it was a teacher who also worked to get them there.

Our valuable teachers deserve to be heard and acknowledged.

The school system shared the content of a letter they received notifying them of the educators' action.

That information was included in an official cancellation notice, which is posted below: