Tangipahoa Parish man sentenced to 35 years, chemical castration

AMITE - A Tangipahoa Parish man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and will undergo chemical castration following his conviction on charges of rape, molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and sexual battery.

Prosecutors with the 21st Judicial District announced the sentence for Ryan Clark, 34, following his guilty plea to four felony charges earlier this month.

That plea came just as a trial was set to begin.

The case dates to July 2020, when the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of suspected indecent activity involving Clark and a child.

The victim, investigators said, confided in an acquaintance, who notified the sheriff's office.

Though initially charged with first-degree rape, Clark pleaded to a lesser count of second-degree rape -- along with three other counts -- to avoid trial.

Prosecutors said Clark has a prior conviction for sex crimes with a child. He was sentenced in 2015 to 128 days in jail for that offense.

Clark must register as a sex offender for life following his latest conviction. He will also forfeit any parental rights.