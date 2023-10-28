74°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish latest to reinstate burn ban
AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish government says it has reinstated a burn ban "due the the extreme dry conditions and at the request of the parish's local fire chiefs."
The move follows a similar decision by Livingston Parish this week.
Local governments have been able to determine whether to keep or lift a burn ban since the state fire marshal modified a mandatory ban that had been in effect for most of the summer.
Trending News
Tangipahoa officials are reminding residents that they may still use barbecue pits, grills and fire pits, but they are urging caution when doing so.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Donaldsonville High School football game
-
Public pushback forcing DOTD to reconsider lane restrictions during I-10 widening
-
Witness captures double shooting outside Donaldsonville football game on camera
-
After 2-year-old girl fatally shot herself, relative booked for negligent homicide
-
Utility claims company does 'bare minimum' to make repairs after pole falls...