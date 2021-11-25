Sweden's first female Prime Minister resigns hours after appointment

Magdalena Andersson

Sweden's first female Prime Minister, 54-year-old Magdalena Andersson, resigned from office mere hours after being voted in Wednesday.

The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, according to CNN.

Her resignation was preceded by a Wednesday budget defeat in Parliament, with lawmakers supporting her opposition's bill.

Andersson said she told the speaker of Parliament she hoped to be reappointed as prime minister at the head of a "single-party, Social Democrat government," Reuters reported.

She won parliamentary approval after reaching a last-minute deal with the former communist Left Party, but her grip on power was rather shaky due to the Nordic country's fragmented political landscape.

Her predecessor governed by performing a complex juggling act to secure support from both the Left and Center parties in Parliament, though they are not part of the coalition government.

Andersson was finance minister prior to her appointment as Prime Minister.

Experts agree that whoever is selected to fill teh position Andersson vacated will face significant challenges. Economic issues along with gang violence and shootings make life difficult in many of the nation's urban areas.

CNN notes that the government also needs to speed up the shift to a "green" economy if it is to meet its climate change goals.