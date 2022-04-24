73°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect who shot at officer, hit police car Sunday night in custody
BATON ROUGE - After shutting down Plank Road, police located a suspect who shot at an officer Sunday night.
Police officers said the officer was not hit, but the police unit was.
Law enforcement shut down Plank Road shortly after 8:30 Sunday night to find the suspect, who ran from the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street with a gun.
Trending News
No more information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
People from all over pack downtown Baton Rouge for annual Blues Festival
-
DOTD workers ask drivers to be cautious around increasing work zones
-
Baton Rouge General and Rouses bring back grocery store tours to promote...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Community says goodbye to three-year-old killed by stray bullet
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...