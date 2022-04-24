73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect who shot at officer, hit police car Sunday night in custody

Sunday, April 24 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - After shutting down Plank Road, police located a suspect who shot at an officer Sunday night. 

Police officers said the officer was not hit, but the police unit was. 

Law enforcement shut down Plank Road shortly after 8:30 Sunday night to find the suspect, who ran from the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street with a gun. 

No more information is immediately available. 

