Suspect who shot at officer, hit police car Sunday night in custody

BATON ROUGE - After shutting down Plank Road, police located a suspect who shot at an officer Sunday night.

Police officers said the officer was not hit, but the police unit was.

Law enforcement shut down Plank Road shortly after 8:30 Sunday night to find the suspect, who ran from the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street with a gun.

No more information is immediately available.