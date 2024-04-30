Suspect taken in on murder warrant after Baker standoff was on probation, records say

BAKER - A standoff in Baker on Tuesday ended with a murder suspect in custody, police said.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said U.S. Marshals were executing a Baton Rouge Police warrant for Alvin Mott Jr., 27. After a standoff, Mott was arrested.

Court records show that Mott had pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and battery to a pregnant victim one week. An initial report says on Aug. 21, 2023, Mott pulled the victim by her hair, spit on her, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her—while knowing she was seven months' pregnant.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, which were suspended by Judge Fred Crifasi. He was ordered to stay on supervised probation for the three years starting Feb. 23, 2024.