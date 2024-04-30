86°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect taken in on murder warrant after Baker standoff was on probation, records say
BAKER - A standoff in Baker on Tuesday ended with a murder suspect in custody, police said.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said U.S. Marshals were executing a Baton Rouge Police warrant for Alvin Mott Jr., 27. After a standoff, Mott was arrested.
Court records show that Mott had pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and battery to a pregnant victim one week. An initial report says on Aug. 21, 2023, Mott pulled the victim by her hair, spit on her, pointed a gun to her head and threatened to kill her—while knowing she was seven months' pregnant.
He was sentenced to three years in prison, which were suspended by Judge Fred Crifasi. He was ordered to stay on supervised probation for the three years starting Feb. 23, 2024.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Woman who got a second chance at life through organ donation...
-
East Baton Rouge leaders answer questions about future of parish schools within...
-
Blight fight over Port Allen property being repaired by parish councilman
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy