EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal is approved

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge teachers and other public school employees could see a $1,300 pay increase next school year under a proposal set to be introduced at the parish school board's Thursday meeting.

The proposal released Monday, which would affect 6,000 employees across the parish school system, would be in addition to the school system's already-implemented step increases.

Under the proposal, school employees would also be given opportunities for additional compensation via a "Student Achievement Stipend," which would allow the entire faculty and staff of a school to receive pay increases compensation for meeting or exceeding a common district target. The stipend would range from $500 to $1,500, depending on the criteria.

The proposed budget would also see $3 million in the general, unassigned fund balance moved to create the District Strategic Initiatives fund, if approved. This fund will allow the board's leadership an opportunity to complete the long-term planning and overall strategic plan of the District, the proposal says.

This fund, which would last until 2026, would only be for professional services contracts and would not be used to raise salaries.

After School Board interim Superintendent Adam Smith's budget proposal is introduced later this week, the board must approve the resolution to authorize the transfer funds to a specified reserved account for the assigned use of staff raises and performance stipends, the proposal outlines.