Suspect leapt over railing after chase ended in crash on Intracoastal Bridge
PORT ALLEN - A man fleeing law enforcement was hurt after he jumped over the railing of the Intracoastal Bridge following a brief pursuit Wednesday night.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the chase unfolded on LA 1 shortly before 7 p.m. when deputies saw Jose Ramirez driving over 80 mph down a nearby service road. Ramirez crashed the vehicle before jumping off the intercoastal canal bridge.
Authorities said Ramirez survived the fall and was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be some broken bones.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies suspected the man may have been an undocumented immigrant. Once he is released from the hospital, Ramirez will be booked with reckless operation, resisting an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, and improper lane usage.
