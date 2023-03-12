Sunday PM Forecast: The big cool down starts now

A few more showers possible then temperatures will take a dip overnight.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: W Showers and storms stayed mostly to the north and east of the Capital Area but the rain is not done just yet. A few showers could continue into the evening hours but most will stay dry. Overnight tonight is when the big cool down starts. You will be waking up Monday morning chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will stay breezy out of the north, and daytime highs will be nearly 20° cooler than today.There will still be some clouds around the area but no rain is expected.



Up Next: Tuesday the cooler and drier pattern is set to repeat. Temperatures waking up will dip into the low-40s and skies will be mostly sunny. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time, but the northerly breeze will continue to keep us cool into the middle of the workweek. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures rise into the 70s, and rain will be moving back in for your St. Patty's Day on Friday. The rain will be in and out of the forecast on Friday leaving us with cooler and drier weather for you next upcoming weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.