Sunday AM Forecast: Rain will dry up later today, A few more showers possible on Monday

Skies will dry up before dinnertime.

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will be working their way from west to east through the morning hours. Around lunchtime the showers will start to dry up. Some clouds will linger into the afternoon and temperatures will max out in the mid-60s. Temperatures tonight will be down in the mid-40s.

Up Next: A few showers will linger into the new week, but showers will be mostly light and isolated. Monday temperatures will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible later in the evening, and those same showers may linger into the morning hours of Tuesday. If you see a shower, it will not last long. Tuesday will be partly cloudy after the showers with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will be in the mid-50s. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer with temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows bumped up into the low 60s. Thursday the next cold front will move in from the west. It will bring scattered showers and storms. Most areas will get a heavy downpour as it works through during the day. We are not tracking any severe potential but there may be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures on the other side of that front will be cooler. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

