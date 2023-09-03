Sunday AM Forecast: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms today and tomorrow, drier by middle of week

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today with a little bit greater coverage possible tomorrow. Drier conditions with lower humidity will then take place starting on Tuesday, and last through the end of the week.

Today and Tonight: It will be another humid day and rain will be possible because of the increase in moisture. Most will stay dry as rain coverage will stay mainly isolated in nature. High temperatures will top out in the low 90's but the increasing humidity will make it feel above 100 degrees. Tonight, we will get down into the upper 70's under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: Currently, Monday looks to be the best day for rain. There looks to be moisture on Monday and the atmosphere looks a little more unstable than it does today. Some spotty showers will be possible Tuesday but coverage will be very limited as drier air will start to mix in. This will lower rain chances and humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be above average and we could be flirting with 100's by the end of the week.

The Tropics:

1. A tropical wave has recently emerged off of Africa. The system has a high chance of development as it move westward across the Atlantic. We do not need to worry about it because it is way too far away to know exactly what its going to do.

2. Tropical Storm Gert is a 60 mph tropical storm. It is no threat to land and is expected to diminish soon.

3. Tropical Storm Katia has winds of 60 mph. It is expected to weaken very soon and be no threat to land.

--Balin

