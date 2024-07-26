Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana state representative arrested for drunken driving in Gonzales early Friday morning
GONZALES — A Louisiana state representative was arrested early Friday for drunken driving in Gonzales, Louisiana State Police said.
Kendricks Brass (D-Vacherie) was arrested for a first-offense DWI and improper lane usage after a state trooper stopped the 47-year-old after he was swerving in and out of the travel lane on La. 44 near Interstate 10 just after midnight.
Brass, who was driving a GMC Yukon SUV, was visibly impaired and failed multiple sobriety tests, including a chemical breath test that registered over the legal limit of 0.08% blood alcohol content, troopers said.
Brass was released on a summons for the traffic violations, troopers added.
Brass has served as a state representative since 2017 and is eligible to serve through the 2024 term. Brass' District 58 includes portions of Ascension, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.
