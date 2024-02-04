Sunday AM Forecast: Chance of showers remain, drier next week

The chance of some spotty to isolated showers will remain in the forecast this evening and early tomorrow morning. Sunny and mild conditions will return late Monday and last through the middle of the week.

Today & Tonight: Clouds should clear enough to allow for some sunshine to come through today. Highs will top out around 66 degrees under partly sunny skies. Cloud cover will begin to pick up again in the late evening and after dark . Spotty showers will be possible before midnight. Colder air will be moving in aloft, meaning some of this activity could have a couple pops of lightning, or even some very small hail. After midnight, a slightly greater coverage showers could pass through. Accumulations will stay light with any showers. Clouds will stick around in the overnight hours, and our low temperature will get to around 48 degrees.

Up Next: Clouds might be stubborn to clear on Monday, but there could be some clearing in the afternoon and evening. Starting Tuesday, temperatures rebound and will gradually return to the 70s with sunny and dry conditions. The plentiful sunshine will not last long, as clouds are expected to increase in coverage once again on Thursday. There is already some hints that our next best chance of rain will fall late next week and into the weekend.

– Balin

