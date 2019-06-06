Student arrested for slapping and threatening teacher

BATON ROUGE – An 18-year-old high school student has been arrested after he slapped and threatened his teacher at Friendship Capitol High School.

Sidney Brown was arrested on an assault on a school teacher charge.

On Dec. 12 around 8 a.m. a Baton Rouge Police officer was working extra duty at the school when he was contacted by the school's principal in reference to an incident involving a student and teacher.

The principal stated, and showed Brown's behavior report, that on Dec. 9 around 2:30 p.m. Brown attempted to enter the teacher's classroom, but the teacher put her arm up to block him from entering. Brown then told her, "Your stupid a** is going to be on the f***ing ground if you push me."

After the teacher told Brown that she was going to have him written up by school administration, he told her, "I don't give a f***."

The principal stated that a previous incident occurred on Nov. 4, when Brown was written up by school officials after he slapped the teacher's hand and told her "B***h if I wanted to hurt your a**, you would be on the ground." Brown then left the classroom yelling, "Stupid a** b***h."

Brown was then removed from the teacher's class as a student and was advised to leave her alone.

The teacher stated that she did not know what Brown's issue was with her and that he continuously walks by her class calling her names and yells at her from across the school's campus. The teacher also stated that she feared for her safety and Brown might try to follow through on his threats.

Brown admitted to the above incidents and when asked why he did it, he stated that he did not know.

Brown was booked into parish prison on the above charge.