Store club members save money at the pump amid historically high prices

BATON ROUGE - As gas prices hit historic highs, drivers are looking for ways to save money—including taking advantage of memberships at places like Sam's Club and Costco where gas prices are significantly lower than the city average.

The average price of gas in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 8, is $3.95, but at Costco and Sam's Club, gas is around 50 cents cheaper.

“At first it was maybe about $25 to fill up. Now it’s at $40. So, it’s a difference. I think if it goes up to like $7 [a gallon] I think we’ll just be at home for a little while," said Keisha Barden, who travels to Costco from the town of Zachary twice a week to fill up her tank.

The line at Costco was wrapped around the corner for most of the day Tuesday, with drivers from all different areas of town waiting patiently to top off their tanks.

"It’s sometimes 30 cents cheaper than other places in town," said Diane Pirello, speaking about Costco.

As a way to save money, she says she tops off her tank every time it reaches the half-empty mark.

“Well I usually fill up once a week but I fill up at half a tank… in case I have to go out of town. It’s considerably more now, it’s usually about 16 dollars for half a tank but now it’s getting a little higher," Pirello said.

A membership at Costco costs between $60 to $120 per year, while a Sam's Club membership runs at either $45 to $100 per year.