75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to coaching in honor of late wife Carley McCord

2 hours 48 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2020 Jul 4, 2020 July 04, 2020 11:00 PM July 04, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

For 7 years, Steve Ensminger Jr. was not involved in coaching. But like every athlete or former coach, the itch to follow a passion is always present. Finally, after the passing of his wife, sports reporter Carley McCord, Ensminger knew that she would want him to follow his passion just as she did with her career. Ensminger will begin this season as the quarterbacks coach at Assumption High School.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days