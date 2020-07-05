Steve Ensminger Jr. returns to coaching in honor of late wife Carley McCord

For 7 years, Steve Ensminger Jr. was not involved in coaching. But like every athlete or former coach, the itch to follow a passion is always present. Finally, after the passing of his wife, sports reporter Carley McCord, Ensminger knew that she would want him to follow his passion just as she did with her career. Ensminger will begin this season as the quarterbacks coach at Assumption High School.