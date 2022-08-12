Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Woman, 24, killed after crashing into tractor in Iberia Parish
IBERIA PARISH - A woman was killed Friday afternoon after crashing into a farm tractor on a highway in Jeanerette.
State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened on LA 85 near LA 673 in Iberia Parish shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday. It claimed the life of 24-year-old Mariah A. Francis.
Troopers said Francis was driving an SUV southbound on LA 85 with three passengers while a farm tractor was traveling north in the opposite lane. While taking a curve in the road, the SUV crossed the center line, striking the tractor.
Francis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but died at the scene, according to police. The three passengers in the SUV were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The driver of the tractor was not injured and refused treatment at the crash scene, troopers say.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.
