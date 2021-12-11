51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Pedestrian killed in St. Landry Parish was a teenager

2 hours 26 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, December 11 2021 Dec 11, 2021 December 11, 2021 9:01 PM December 11, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. LANDRY PARISH - A teenager was killed in a Monday (December 6) night crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Roy Baker Road in St. Landry Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, 15-year old Cheyenne Cesar Thomas of Ville Platte was walking north in the center of the northbound lane of US 71 when she was hit by a 2000 Ford F250 pickup.

Thomas was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the driver of the F250 submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present, and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries.

Trending News

The tragic incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days