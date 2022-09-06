State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma

HOUMA - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers posted on social media around 2 a.m. that they were en route to the scene of the shooting, which allegedly involved the Houma Police Department.

One person was taken to a local hospital due to their injuries, the post read. Officers did not make it clear whether an officer was the one injured.

LSP reports this is an active investigation.