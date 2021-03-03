55°
State health officials announce mass vaccination events using Johnson & Johnson shots
The Louisiana Department of Health announced it will host at least a dozen mass vaccination sites across the state starting Thursday.
The department said the sites will all use the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine. Cities hosting the sites include New Orleans, Metairie, Lafayette, New Iberia, Rayne, Lake Charles, Bossier City, Monroe, Madisonville, Slidell, Mandeville, and Hammond.
Only those eligible to receive the COVID vaccine under current regulations will be allowed to participate.
You can view all of the locations and times below.
Region 1: Greater New Orleans
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY DOSES
|
3/4/21 - 3/9/21
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk up
|
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center: Hall J
900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans
|
2,700
|
3/4/21
12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
|
The Shrine on Airline
6000 Airline Drive, Metairie
|
1,440
Region 4: Acadiana
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION / ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY
DOSES
|
3/5/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Walk up
|
Robicheaux Center Lafayette
1919 Eraste Landry Road, Lafayette
|
Full
|
750
|
3/8/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Drive thru
|
Sugarena
713 Northwest Bypass (formerly Hwy. 3212), New Iberia
|
750
|
3/9/21
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Walk through/Walk up/
drive thru
|
Rayne Civic Center
210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne
|
750
Region 5: Southwest
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION / ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY DOSES
|
3/4/21 - 3/10/21
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drive thru
|
Lake Charles Civic Center
900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles
|
1,200
Region 7: Northwest
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION / ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY DOSES
|
3/6/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drive thru
|
Brookshires Grocery Event Center
2000 CenturyLink Center Drive, Bossier City
|
4,300
Region 8: Northeast
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION / ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY DOSES
|
3/16/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|
Monroe Civic Center
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe
|
|
750
Region 9: River Parishes
|
DATE / TIME / TYPE
|
LOCATION / ADDRESS
|
REGISTRATION
|
WEEKLY DOSES
|
3/4/21 - 3/5/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk up
|
St. Tammany Physicians Network
1520 Hwy. 22, Madisonville
|
Call 985-898-4001
|
1,000
|
3/6/21
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk up
|
Ochsner Medical Center
105 Medical Center Drive, Slidell
|
Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
|
1,000
|
3/8/21 - 3/9/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk up
|
St. Tammany Physicians Network
201 St. Ann Drive, Suite B, Mandeville
|
Call 985-898-4001
|
1,000
|
3/11/21 - 3/12/21
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Walk up
|
North Oaks Hospital Main Campus
15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond
|
Through MyChart app or call 844-888-2772
|
1,200
Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
