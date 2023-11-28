47°
Latest Weather Blog
St. James Parish K9 unit receives body armor donation
CONVENT - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has received a bullet and stab protective vest that will enhance the safety of one of its K9 members.
The nonprofit organization "Vested Interest in K9s, Inc." made the donation, which will benefit "Rex," one of several four-legged officers in the department.
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 to help protect police dogs. The group says it has placed nearly $7 million worth of gear into service since then.
Trending News
Additional information on the program is available at www.vik9s.org,
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents say nothing being done about rash of car break-ins, thefts at...
-
Millions allocated for security upgrades at EBR juvenile facility unspent; money was...
-
Apple 'NameDrop' feature worries some parents
-
DA wants teen escapees moved to parish prison
-
Restaurant owner alleges discrimination by member of City-Parish Council