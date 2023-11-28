St. James Parish K9 unit receives body armor donation

CONVENT - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office has received a bullet and stab protective vest that will enhance the safety of one of its K9 members.

The nonprofit organization "Vested Interest in K9s, Inc." made the donation, which will benefit "Rex," one of several four-legged officers in the department.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 to help protect police dogs. The group says it has placed nearly $7 million worth of gear into service since then.

Additional information on the program is available at www.vik9s.org,