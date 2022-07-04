78°
Sports2-a-Days: St. Amant Gators

5 hours 8 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, July 03 2022 Jul 3, 2022 July 03, 2022 8:50 PM July 03, 2022 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

St. Amant has a tough task ahead for 2022, replacing the swiss army knife that was three year starting quarterback Cole Poirrier. Just 6 total starters return for David Oliver's group who might be low on returners but not on leadership as the Gators will boast 27 seniors heading into the fall.

