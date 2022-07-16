Sports2-a-Days: Southern Lab Kittens

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Lab Kittens are looking to repeat in Division 4 this year, but they will have to replace 11 seniors that helped head coach Darrell Asberry build his championship program.

That includes fourth-year starting quarterback Angelo Izzard. The Kittens haven't made a decision yet on who will be their signal caller this season, having a QB battle between junior Marlon Brown, and freshman Jerry Bottley.

"Both of the guys are doing an excellent job. They're working extremely hard in practice. The Brown situation, with Angelo, he didn't get a whole lot of reps last year. So, it was my job to get him reps after reps and try and develop him over over the summer," Asberry said.

While it looks like the upperclassman in Brown has the advantage, that might not be the case, as Bottley has shown the same traits as his predecessor. Coach Asberry wants both of his quarterbacks to start using their athleticism.

"Both quarterbacks today. I told them, you can run the football. Pull it down and run instead of taking the sacks. You're talking about two great athletic quarterbacks."