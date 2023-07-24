75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats

4 hours 46 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, July 23 2023 Jul 23, 2023 July 23, 2023 10:15 PM July 23, 2023 in Sports2 A Days
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

WALKER - A year removed from a 7-4 season and a first round playoff loss, Walker has more questions with just 8 returning starters. Head coach Chad Mahaffey does have experience under center. Junior Tyler Sylve got meaningful reps as a sophomore towards the end of the season and looks to build on that experience heading into the fall of 2023.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days