Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE - In Ryan Cook's first year as the new head coach of Scotlandville, the Hornets didn't miss a beat from their usual dominance. Going 7-5, with a loss to Edna Karr in the second round of the playoffs.

This year will look a little bit different for the Hornets. Quarterback Zae Teasette has graduated and is now at Southern slinging it around for Eric Dooley. The offense as a whole, returns just 4 starters from that 7 win team a year ago.

Ryan Cook gets 10 starters back total and will rely on an athletic defense and backup turned starter Javonte Cossett to take over at quarterback.