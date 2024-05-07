85°
Iberville Parish bait, tackle store burns in early-morning fire; investigators say cause was electrical

Tuesday, May 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN - L&L Bait and Tackle Store was severely damaged in an early-morning fire Tuesday. 

Video from Facebook showed the building burning, with pictures showing heavy smoke and strong flames pouring from the sides and top of the building. 

"So many good memories and times we had at this place," wrote Linda Dees on Facebook. 

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire was ruled to be electrical.

