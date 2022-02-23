Spanish Town parade organizers meet to discuss driver safety

BATON ROUGE - Spanish Town enthusiasts flocked to Red Stick Social on Wednesday night to discuss lineup procedures and safety guidelines for drivers ahead of this weekend's parade.

“We ask the people to obey the distances between the floats. Please listen to the police because they’ve done this numerous times and they know what they’re talking about. Listen to the walkers if they tell you to step back, and listen to any parade official," said Robert King, President of Spanish Town.

Joe Bob Landry, who has been driving floats in the parade for eight years, says his main concern is parade-goers running into the roadway to pick up items.

“Be careful. Kids jump in front of you grabbing beads and don’t even look. You just gotta watch for them. Don’t run over them," Landry said.

Organizers of the parade went down the list, ensuring each driver has insurance on their vehicles, doesn't drink, has walkers on each side of the floats and knows the importance of their position.

“You got people on the float back there you gotta be careful with them. Precious cargo,” Landry said.

The Spanish Town parade will roll at noon on Saturday, beginning on Spanish Town Road and ending on River Road. Click here for more information on the scheduled route.