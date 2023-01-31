Latest Weather Blog
Southern University senior dead after fatal car crash Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near SU's campus late Monday night.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m.
Southern University said Elloie was a senior from New Orleans majoring in business. Sources say he was preparing to graduate.
The university issued the following statement Tuesday morning:
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening.
Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingc
No other details on the crash were immediately available.
