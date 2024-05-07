83°
BRPD: Victim identified after reportedly being shot, killed by juveniles following argument
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 46-year-old Sherderick Jones. Jones died from his injuries overnight.
This is a breaking update. Read WBRZ'S original story below.
----
BATON ROUGE - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager Monday afternoon, officials said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager and the victim were in the middle of an argument around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Clayton Drive near Plank Road.
BRPD said the teen grabbed a gun and shot the man. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition. The teenager was taken into custody. Officers said the teenager and victim are related.
No more information was immediately available.
