Southern University issues statement after student killed in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS - Two 19-year-olds were killed in a shooting that happened at a party in a New Orleans apartment over the holiday weekend.

WWL-TV reports shots were fired early Monday morning, around 12:30 a.m., at a rental property on St. Maurice Avenue in New Orleans. Two 19-year-old victims, Courtney Hughes and Kyron Peters, were pronounced dead at the scene. Hughes was a student at Southern University.

Hughes had just graduated from Edna Karr High School earlier in 2022.

Southern University issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing. She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Four others were hurt in the shooting: two 18-year-old males and two female victims, ages 17 and 18.

The shooter has not yet been identified, and authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.