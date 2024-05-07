Baton Rouge native scores game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs as rookie defenseman

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Baton Rouge native became the fourth NHL rookie defenseman to score a game-winning goal for the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs Monday night.

Mason Lohrei, 23, is the first rookie defenseman to score a game-winning goal since 2020.

He started playing with the Boston Bruins in 2023 and is in his first NHL season. His father, David, was the head coach of the Baton Rouge Kingfish.