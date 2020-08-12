Southern University opens with COVID precautions in place as students return for first day of Fall classes

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is welcoming students, faculty, and staff back to a thoroughly sanitized and health/safety conscious campus for its first day of Fall classes on Wednesday, August 12.

School officials say they've followed the COVID-related advice of the CDC, as well as state and local health officials in preparing the reopening of campus.

For example, face coverings must be worn at all times while on campus, and everyone entering campus must have their temperatures checked at designated checkpoints.

In addition to this, if students don't feel comfortable attending in-person classes, they've been given the choice to attend class virtually. This is one of three options presented to students this semester: traditional (in-person), fully online, or hybrid (blend of traditional and online instruction).

Southern's employees are also included among those benefiting from COVID health/safety protocol. They are invited, along with students, to receive COVID-19 testing and prevention services.

For employees, testing is performed through CareSouth, and health consultations and medical treatment from Ochsner Health. Students will receive the same services via the Student Health Center.

In addition to this, both students and employees will have access to adequate sanitization stations throughout campus.

Southern's officials indicate that despite the challenges posed by the current health crisis, they're prepared for the 2020 Fall Semester.

