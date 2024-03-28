Southern hosts 'Second Chance' events beginning Monday as month-long observation opens

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Law Center will host a number of "second chance" events in April to help people being released from the prison system adjust to life on the outside.

April is "Second Chance Month." Beginning Monday, the law center and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host a two-day event highlighting programs available for inmates.

"The events during Second Chance Month provide a platform for meaningful conversations and reflections on the journey of re-entry and clemency," Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Ricard Chambers said in a statement. "Recognizing and addressing these challenges not only promotes social justice and rehabilitation but also contributes to the overall well-being and resilience of our community."

After being released from the prison system, a person must reacclimate themselves to society, including finding a job and housing. Many must become reacquainted with family and friends.

On Monday, Sybil Fox and Rob Richardson will participate in a movie screening and conversation on their experience with the criminal justice system. The New Orleans couple has 21 years' experience with incarceration.

On Tuesday, April 2, attorney and civil rights advocate Brittany Barnett will lead a "fireside chat" on seeking clemency.

Registration for the movie screening can be accessed at bit.ly/secondchance2024.