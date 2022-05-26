76°
Southern baseball walks off Jackson State in SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern baseball team opens up the SWAC tournament with a walk-off sac fly by JJ Rollin in the 9th to beat Jackson State 8-7. The 1-seeded Jags will now play Florida A&M tomorrow at 9 a.m..
Southern was down 5-2 in the 3rd when Taj Porter hit a two-run homer, then the Tigers would add two in the 5th to take a 7-4 lead.
The Jags hung in tough, adding two in the 7th, then tying the game up with an O'Neill Burgos RBI single in the bottom of the 8th.
Southern improves to 25-29 on the year.
