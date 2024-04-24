Latest Weather Blog
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of school year
BATON ROUGE - IDEA University Prep will be shutting its doors at the end of the school year and consolidating operations, school officials said.
IDEA Public Schools said students will be offered spots at one of two other campuses — IDEA Bridge and IDEA Innovation — and most of school staff will be reassigned to a different facility as well.
"IDEA will make every effort to reassign staff into open positions at one of our neighboring IDEA campuses. While we cannot guarantee a position for all staff, we will make every effort to fill positions internally first and/or support staff in gaining employment in nearby districts," a statement sent Wednesday said.
School officials said the decision came due to under-enrollment at the campus. They said the Bridge and Innovation sites should not be over-populated with the additional students.
