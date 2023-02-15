68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich using Tommy John surgery as motivation for 2023

3 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, February 14 2023 Feb 14, 2023 February 14, 2023 10:49 PM February 14, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

Two years ago, Southeastern right hander Brennan Stuprich was a freshman looking to find a role on the Lions' pitching staff. By season's end, not only was he a contributor but he was one of the Southland Conference's best arms. He was honored with Southland Freshman of the Year and was expected to be a mainstay in the weekend rotation heading into his sophomore season. But that bubble and his elbow both popped. Tommy John surgery was required to repair his torn UCL and now heading into the 2023 season, he's using the time away from baseball to fuel his comeback story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days