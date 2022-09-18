Southeastern blows out Central Connecticut State for first win of season, 70-6

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored early and often on the way to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.

Making their debut at home after opening the season with a pair of FBS foes, the Lions (1-2) scored on their first five possessions on the way to the fifth-highest single-game scoring total in school history. Defensively, Southeastern held CCSU (0-3) to nine first downs on the way to outgaining the Blue Devils, 601-214.

The scoring output was the largest for SLU since a 76-7 win over HBU in 2014. The 64-point is the sixth-largest margin of victory in school history.

“We did a lot of good things and played fundamentally sound,” Southeastern head football coach Frank Scelfo said. “We put guys in position to make plays and we executed. We did the things well that we’ve been working on since spring ball.”

Cephus Johnson III (14-for-20, 228 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT) and Eli Sawyer (4-for-6, 68 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT) shared time under center and led the Southeastern offensive attack. Nine players caught passes with Anthony Spurlock, Maurice Massey and CJ Turner all hauling in touchdowns.

Southeastern was even more impressive on the ground, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the way to a 305-yard rushing performance. Carlos Washington Jr. paced Southeastern with two touchdowns, while Taron Jones, Rodeo Graham Jr., Mannie Logan-Greene and Jessie Britt all rushed for scores. Saturday’s performance marked the first time since 2014 in which SLU had six rushing touchdowns in a game.

Jack Henderson highlighted the SLU defensive effort with his second pick six of his career. Rowan Briggs led the Lions with five tackles and a fumble recovery, while Gerald Henderson recorded a sack. Darius Lewis was the special teams standout for Southeastern, as his 27-yard punt return set up the team’s first touchdown.

Nasir Smith led CCSU with 51 yards on 11 carries. Three different quarterbacks combined for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 10-for-19 passing.

Southeastern will continue its four-game home stand next Saturday, hosting UIW in the Southland Conference opener at 6 p.m. in Strawberry Stadium. The game will be televised live on ESPN+ and can be heard live on Kajun 107.1 FM, The Highway 104.7 FM, The Boss 103.7 FM/1400 AM.