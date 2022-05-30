Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed

HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team heard their name called on Monday, earning their first NCAA tournament bid since 2017. The Lions won the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2014 on Saturday, winning six elimination games.

The Lions will be heading to the Auburn Regional, where they will be playing three of the best programs in baseball in Auburn, Florida State and UCLA. A good opportunity for Southeastern to show that they belong.

The Lions first game will be on Friday against Auburn at 6 p.m.