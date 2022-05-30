78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southeastern baseball lands in Auburn Regional as a 4 seed

2 hours 1 minute 8 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 8:56 PM May 30, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team heard their name called on Monday, earning their first NCAA tournament bid since 2017. The Lions won the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2014 on Saturday, winning six elimination games.

The Lions will be heading to the Auburn Regional, where they will be playing three of the best programs in baseball in Auburn, Florida State and UCLA. A good opportunity for Southeastern to show that they belong.

Trending News

The Lions first game will be on Friday against Auburn at 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days