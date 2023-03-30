Latest Weather Blog
Some Livingston Parish schools cancel classes Thursday amid flood of teachers call-outs
DENAHM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish Schools announced that the Denham Springs High School and Southside Junior High will be closed Thursday because too many teachers will be absent.
Superintendent Joe Murphy said they tried to hire substitutes for the day, but too many teachers had called out.
“The volume of absences that has been declared is greater than we can appropriately manage at this time. This large shortage of employees means campus leadership would not be able to provide a normal learning day for our students, and lacking this many personnel could create a safety concern for students and employees,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “Due to these circumstances, we felt the safest action at this time is to cancel classes on that campus tomorrow.”
Officials at both schools said they will continue school on Friday.
Trending News
The school shut-down comes after Livingston Parish residents failed to pass a one percent sales tax to raise teachers salaries. Tuesday, the school system announced it had cancelled a job fair due to "low attendance."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies respond to standoff on Gardere Lane
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
Denham Springs High School, Southside Junior High cancel classes for Thursday, says...
-
Baton Rouge native hailed as a hero after Nashville school shooting: 'She...
-
Utility overcharge corrected, more lighting provided in bill fix
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...