Some in West Baton Rouge Parish experiencing water pressure problems
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A break in a water main brough the flow of the tap to a trickle Thursday afternoon in some neighborhoods in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Residents were experiencing low water pressure -- or no water at all -- at properties along Choctaw Road south of the old Westside Golf Course to the Morley Marina.
Parish officials said utility crews were working to fix the problem and expected it to be resolved by early evening.
