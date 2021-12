Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Thursday in Lafourche Parish

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Louisiana State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint in Lafourche Parish on Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to police, the checkpoint will last from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the parish.

"Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others," state police said.