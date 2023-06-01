81°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting stemmed from argument between employees at Popeye's; victim ran to nearby Waffle House for help
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a reported shooting on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night.
According to officials, the shooting happened outside of a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane around 10:30 Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that the shooting stemmed from an argument between employees at the Popeye's near I-12, but the victim ran to a nearby Waffle House for help.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
Trending News
The victim was taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs