Shooting at Grambling State campus left one dead, teenager hurt
GRAMBLING - Police are looking for a man suspected of killing a person and leaving a teenager hurt in a shooting at Grambling State University.
The shooting happened Wednesday at the college campus. The gunfire killed Damarius Murphy, 19, and wounded a 16-year-old, State Police said on Friday.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, who also goes by the name "Rabbit", as a suspect in the shooting. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.
Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact police at 318-345-0000.
